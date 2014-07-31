BRIEF-Apache CEO says company is cutting rigs and capital in Anadarko basin

HOUSTON, July 31 Apache Corp : * CEO says company is cutting rigs and capital in Anadarko basin * Now holds 200,000 acres in the Eagle Ford, recently added acreage -CEO * Says expects to boost drilling activity in duvernay shale in Canada-CEO * Sees global oil and gas output flat to 1 percent higher in Q3 on a sequential

basis due to maintenance * CEO says contemplating spinning out or setting up a separate company with its

international operations * CEO says company's exit from kitimat lng should not affect the valuation of

the project