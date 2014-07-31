BRIEF-Apache CEO says company is cutting rigs and capital in Anadarko basin

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
HOUSTON, July 31 Apache Corp : * CEO says company is cutting rigs and capital in Anadarko basin * Now holds 200,000 acres in the Eagle Ford, recently added acreage -CEO * Says expects to boost drilling activity in duvernay shale in Canada-CEO * Sees global oil and gas output flat to 1 percent higher in Q3 on a sequential
basis due to maintenance * CEO says contemplating spinning out or setting up a separate company with its
international operations * CEO says company's exit from kitimat lng should not affect the valuation of
the project
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.