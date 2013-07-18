版本:
Apache selling U.S. Gulf holdings for $3.75 billion

NEW YORK, July 18 Apache Corp said on Thursday it will sell its Gulf of Mexico shelf assets for $3.75 billion to Fieldwood Energy LLC.

The deal, expected to close by Sept. 30, will let Apache focus more on its U.S. onshore assets.

Fieldwood, a unit of Riverstone Holdings, will also assume $1.5 billion in asset retirement obligations.
