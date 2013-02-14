REFILE-Apache profit misses estimates on weak prices

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Feb 14 Apache Corp's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as strong production from the company's oil and gas wells in Texas's Anadarko and Permian basins failed to offset the effect of weak prices.
Net income fell to $649 million, or $1.64 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.17 billion, or $2.98 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit was $2.27 per share. Revenue rose to $4.39 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $2.30 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.