UPDATE 1-Apache resumes Australia Van Gogh output after repairs

SINGAPORE Aug 5 Apache Corp has resumed production at the Van Gogh oil field, off Western Australia, after completing repairs, the company said late on Thursday.

The field's floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Ningaloo Vision, was shut on June 11 for a planned maintenance.

The restart could lift heavy sweet crude exports from Australia after volumes fell when Van Gogh was shut for maintenance.

Exports of the heavy sweet Van Gogh crude have been disrupted since October as the FPSO has been shut several times for maintenance.

Van Gogh, located 53 km (32 miles) north-northwest of Exmouth, was producing about 40,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Apache, the Van Gogh field operator, has a 52.5 percent stake in the field. Inpex Corp , Japan's top oil explorer, holds the rest.

