RPT-FEATURE-Fracking without freshwater at a west Texas oilfield

By Anna Driver and Terry Wade
MERTZON, Texas Nov 21 At a dusty Texas
oilfield, Apache Corp has eliminated its reliance on
what arguably could be the biggest long-term constraint for
fracking wells in the arid western United States: scarce
freshwater.
For only one well, millions of gallons of water are used for
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, the process that has helped
reduce U.S. reliance on foreign oil over the past five years by
cracking rock deep underground to release oil and gas.
In Irion County, where Apache is drilling dozens of Wolfcamp
shale wells in the Permian Basin, the company is meeting its
water needs for hydraulic fracturing by using brackish water
from the Santa Rosa aquifer and recycling water from wells and
fracking using chemicals.
The company's approach could have broader significance for
areas prone to drought. Apache, which has the most rigs running
in the Permian, the oil-rich region that spans 59 Texas
counties, says the model can cut costs and truck traffic
rattling small towns stretched by the country's drilling boom.
"We're not using freshwater out here," Lucian Wray,
production manager for Apache's South Permian region, said of
the company's Barnhart operating area, which is run out of a
former hunting lodge. "We are recycling 100 percent of our
produced water. We don't dispose of any of it."
"Produced water" is a byproduct of oil and natural gas
drilling. "Flowback" water is the fluid pushed out of a well
during fracking. Apache is recycling both types, which are
typically trucked away and put into underground disposal wells.
Apache's ultimate goal is to develop a recycling system for
use in its other oilfields.
Fracking has revived the Permian after years of flat output
and could be used there for decades to come - so long as its
water problem is solved.
Industry estimates say the Permian, which helped put the
United States on the path to becoming the world's largest crude
producer, has recoverable reserves that exceed all oil and gas
produced there over the last 90 years, according to the Texas
Railroad Commission.
Excluding outlays for its homegrown recycling system, Apache
says it costs 29 cents a barrel to treat flowback water. That is
a fraction of the $2.50 per barrel it costs to dispose of water
using a third party.
The IHS CERA consultancy said this month water costs can eat
up 10 percent of a well's capital budget.
"In these plays, every dollar counts," said John Christmann,
who runs the Permian for Apache and will become chief operating
officer for North America in January.
Other oil and gas companies in the Permian and elsewhere
have started to use brackish water and recycle produced water,
but the practices are not widely used and the types and
accessibility of aquifers vary by region.
Apache may be the only one to have eliminated the use of
freshwater from one of its Permian fields.
Texas lawmakers considered two bills this year that would
require oil and gas companies to recycle oilfield wastewater,
though neither became law.
Much of west Texas is still very dry after a severe drought
in 2011 and some water systems remain under stress, according to
state regulators.
Demand for water is rising as the state's population grows.
During the drought, Grand Prairie, a town in north Texas,
banned using municipal water in fracking. The Texas Water
Development Board projects that 46 million people will live in
the state in 2060, an increase of some 80 percent.
Texas is not alone. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
warned in 2009, before the widespread use of hydraulic
fracturing, that water systems in the western United States were
strained.
A typical frack job can use 5 million gallons of water -
about the amount used to water a golf course for 25 days. A
frack job lasts several days and readies a well for production.
FRACKING, NOT SWIMMING
Apache started its in-house water experiment on its Barnhart
properties about a year ago. It has drilled more than 50
horizontal wells there and expects have drilled about 70 by the
end of the year.
It treats water produced from wells with chemicals that take
out unwanted minerals such as iron, as well as bacteria. The
produced water is stored aboveground in giant bins that are
lined with a thick waterproof plastic to prevent leaks.
"Out here, it's kind of like a lab," said Wray, who said the
company is also experimenting with ultraviolet light to remove
unwanted bacteria from recycled water.
Scooter Foreman, Apache's head of water development, stands
at the edge of a 24-million-gallon pool - complete with a "No
Swimming" sign - dug into the earth.
The pool is filled with water pulled from the Santa Rosa
aquifer, water-bearing sandstone that runs 600 feet to 800 feet
below ground in parts of the Permian Basin. The brackish water
is located below freshwater aquifers.
Nearby sit a line of massive, specially made grain bins
containing produced water that is treated with chlorine dioxide
to remove iron and bacteria. Treated water is later piped to a
nearby site, where it is used to frack a well.
Foreman, who has some help for his project from Apache
headquarters in Houston, is still tinkering with his water
recycling process. He has experimented with different materials
to line his grain-bin storage tanks and different sizes and
locations of storage pools to limit evaporation.
Vendors, hawking their latest technology to recycle water,
frequently stop by for demonstrations.
"We are ahead of everyone," said Foreman.