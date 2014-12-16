US jury finds Apache did not breach contract with W&T Offshore

Dec 15 Apache Corp was not in breach of
contract in a lawsuit brought by Houston-based oil and gas
producer W&T Offshore Inc in 2011, a federal jury found
on Monday, according to a court filing.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas
has accepted the jury verdict and W&T can file any post-verdict
motions by Jan. 5.
W&T filed a claim against Apache in 2011, accusing the
energy company of breaking the terms of a processing contract
and inaccurately recording how much processed oil W&T was owed.
Apache on Monday also filed a $31.5 million counter lawsuit,
accusing W&T Offshore of breaching the parties' joint operating
agreement by refusing to pay its 49 percent share of plugging
and abandonment costs for three offshore wells in the Gulf of
Mexico.
"After repeated efforts to resolve the matter, Apache filed
the Mississippi Canyon block #674 lawsuit because W&T refused to
comply with its clear contractual obligations," an Apache
spokesman told Reuters.
W&T Offshore did not immediately respond to a request for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)