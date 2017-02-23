Oil and gas producer Apache posts smaller loss

Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp
reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year
earlier, when it recorded nearly $6 billion in asset impairment
charges.
Net loss attributable to Apache's common shareholders was
$182 million, or 48 cents per share, in the three months ended
Dec. 31.
The company had posted a loss of $4.02 billion, or $10.62
per share, a year earlier, when it incurred one-time charges of
$5.9 billion.
The Houston-based company's total revenue fell about 2
percent to $1.45 billion. (bit.ly/2moGRY9)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)