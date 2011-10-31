WRAPUP 1-Large apartment owners push up rent

* UDR Q3 FFO shr $0.32 meets Wall Street outlook
* AvalonBay Q3 FFO misses Street View
* AvalonBay shares sink 5 pct after hours
By Ilaina Jonas
Oct 31 Apartment landlords UDR Inc (UDR.N) and
AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.N) said on Wednesday that their
quarterly performance improved as they took advantage of
increased demand for apartments, especially in urban areas, to
raise rents.
The apartment sector has undergone the strongest recovery
of all major types of commercial real estate.
For more than a year, occupancy rates have increased and
landlords have been able to raise rents, as job growth among 20
to 34-year-olds, a big renting population, has picked up. In
addition, demand has been boosted by Americans either unable or
not interested in owning a home since the single-family home
ownership market exploded five years ago.
"While we are in a challenging and volatile macro
environment, the effects on our business have been mitigated by
the combination of declining homeownership rates, a
multi-generational low in new supply, low turnover, and solid
job growth among younger aged cohorts," UDR Chief Executive Tom
Toomey said in a conference call with analysts.
But the weak U.S. economy could still be a spoiler next
year.
"The question is whether or not you can continue to push
rents," said Luis Sanchez, vice president, Adelante Capital
Management.
Rising demand and tight supply of apartments, especially in
urban areas, allowed UDR to push rents and other fees up 4.9
percent to $1,201 per month per apartment operated at least a
year.
Adding in their new acquisitions, including their Manhattan
buildings, UDR's average rent was $1,320 at the end of the
third quarter, up 15 percent from last year.
UDR has been repositioning itself, selling apartments in
smaller areas and buying ones in urban areas, such as
Manhattan, where within the past year it has paid $1.2 billion
for four apartment buildings
Rental revenue for properties the company has owned at
least a year was up 5 percent. Net operating income, which
reflects how well the properties are managed, increased 7
percent for comparable properties.
For the year, UDR, which owns more than 62,000 apartments,
maintained its forecast for FFO in the range of $1.25 per share
to $1.30 per share. Analysts estimated $1.27 per share.
It also said it sees strong rental increases next year.
UDR shares closed up 0.28 percent at $24.93, while the
benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT index was off about 1 percent.
AvalonBay, which owns and builds apartment buildings,
reported a 5.8 percent increase in rental income, the
second-strongest among real estate investment trust apartment
owners. Post Properties Inc PPS.N took first place, with a
6.7 percent increase.
AvalonBay's net operating income rose 9 percent over a year
earlier for comparable properties.
But its shares were slammed after it posted third-quarter
results and an outlook for the year that were not clearly
comparable to the average of analysts' estimates.
The company on Monday reported third-quarter funds from
operations of $107.6 million or $1.17 per share, compared with
$84.5 million, or 98 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts expected $1.19 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
It also cut its forecast for the year and took an
impairment on land.
"They missed the quarter, they cut guidance and they took
an impairment. Everyone else in the sector either raised or
maintained guidance," said Sandler O'Neill and Partners senior
analyst Alex Goldfarb.
AvalonBay, which owns or operates 199 apartment communities
containing 57,426 apartment homes in 10 states and the District
of Columbia, released third-quarter results after the close of
the market, when its shares were at $133.69. After hours its
shares traded down 5 percent at $127.01. Analysts had been
expecting $1.19 per share, according to
Arlington, Virginia-based AvalonBay said it sees full-year
FFO in the range of $4.57 a share to $4.61 a share, adjusting
for a higher share count down from its prior forecast of $4.60
to $4.65. The prior guidance did not include a share sale which
the company said trimmed 8 cents a share from.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)