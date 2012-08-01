UPDATE 1-F&N in talks with Heineken for higher APB offer - sources

* Stage set for bruising battle - analyst
* APB is a strategic asset for Heineken to control - analyst
* Heineken's $4.1 bln offer for APB ends on Friday
By Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Aug 1 Singapore
conglomerate Fraser and Neave is in talks with Dutch
brewer Heineken to extract a higher offer for Asia
Pacific Breweries (APB), sources said, in a sign that
the battle for the Southeast Asian brewer is set to intensify.
Last week, Heineken extended its $4.1 billion takeover offer
for the APB stake by one week, and the sources, who had direct
knowledge of the matter, said there may be further delays before
the two parties could agree on a price for the maker of Tiger
beer.
It is not immediately clear how much more F&N wants, but the
board is waiting to see what Heineken comes back with, one of
the sources said.
APB, which sells over 40 beer brands and brand variants and
operates 24 breweries in 14 countries, including Singapore,
Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia, is seen as
a key asset for Heineken to own as the Singapore-based company
is the vehicle the Dutch brewer uses to tap into strong Asian
growth.
"Given the strategic importance of APB to Heineken with its
pan-Asian footprints, we believe Heineken will go all out to
win this prized asset, including taking the offer hostile at a
higher price or even mounting a bid for F&N," Goh Han Peng, an
analyst at DMG & Partners Securities Pte, said in a note on
Wednesday.
"The stage is now set for a bruising battle ahead."
Heineken owns a 9.5 percent direct stake in APB and an equal
joint venture with F&N owns a 65 percent stake in the Singapore
brewer, giving it an effective 42 percent control of APB.
Heineken moved swiftly and offered S$50.00 a share to take
control of APB after companies linked to Thai tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi bought stakes in both F&N and APB in a $3
billion deal last month.
The board of F&N -- whose chairman Lee Hsien Yang is the
younger son of Singapore's first prime minister and elder
statesman Lee Kuan Yew -- has a tough task as APB is equally
critical for the conglomerate's own future.
Without APB, F&N will be heavily reliant on property, with
80 percent of its earnings coming from that sector, Nomura
Holdings estimates.
APB shares fell 1 percent to S$49.50 on Wednesday, valuing
the company at S$12.9 billion ($10.4 billion), while Heineken
shares were up 1.7 percent in Amsterdam. Including a tender
offer, the total deal value will rise to around $6 billion.
READY TO ACT
The Dutch brewer has said it wants to agree to a consensual
deal with F&N. But if it is denied, it will review all options
available to protect its commercial interests, Heineken said.
The sources did not want to be identified as the discussions
were confidential. F&N declined to comment.
"There is nothing new. We agreed to an extension with F&N
and look forward to hearing from them by Friday," a Heineken
spokesman said.
Sources said there is no suggestion that F&N is rejecting
Heineken's offer for APB and the idea is to reach an agreed
deal.
The HeinekenR brand, brewed under license from Heineken, is
APB's largest brand representing 30 percent of its volume, the
Dutch brewer says.
Thai Beverage, controlled by Charoen, this week obtained a
key waiver from the Singapore Exchange that will accelerate its
move to become the biggest shareholder of F&N, owning 24.1
percent stake, ahead of 15 percent owned by Japan's Kirin
Holdings.
The Thai investment prompted Heineken to quickly make a bid
for APB. However, a source with knowledge of the Thai bid said
these stakes in F&N and APB were bought as a "financial
investment."
Goldman Sachs is advising F&N, while Heineken is seeking
advice from Credit Suisse and Citigroup.