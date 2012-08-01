F&N in talks with Heineken for higher APB offer - sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Aug 1 Singapore
conglomerate Fraser and Neave is in talks with
Heineken seeking a higher offer for Asia Pacific
Breweries (APB), sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Last week, Heineken extended its $6.1 billion takeover offer
to buy APB by one week, and sources said there may be further
delays before the two parties could agree on a price for the
maker of Tiger beer.
It is not immediately clear how much more F&N wants, but the
board is waiting to see what Heineken comes back with, one of
the sources said.
Heineken moved swiftly and offered S$50.00 a share to take
control of APB after companies linked to the Thai tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi bought stakes in both F&N and APB.
APB shares fell 2 percent to S$49.00 on Wednesday afternoon,
valuing the company at S$12.9 billion ($10.4 billion).
Heineken's joint venture with F&N has a 65 percent stake in
APB.
The Dutch brewer has said it wants to agree to a consensual
deal with F&N. But if it is denied, it will review all options
available to protect its commercial interests, Heineken said.
Heineken's offer is "very, very compelling", said another
source with direct knowledge of the deal. "It is their (F&N's)
prerogative if they want to seek a higher price."
The sources would not be identified as the discussions were
confidential.
F&N declined to comment.
"There is nothing new. We agreed to an extension with F&N
and look forward to hearing from them by Friday," a Heineken
spokesman said.
Sources said there is no suggestion that F&N is rejecting
Heineken offer for APB and the idea is to reach an agreed deal.
The HeinekenR brand, brewed under license from Heineken, is
APB's largest brand representing 30 percent of its volume, the
Dutch brewer says.
APB, which sells over 40 beer brands and brand variants,
operates 24 breweries in 14 countries, including Singapore,
Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.
Thai Beverage, which is controlled by Charoen, said on
Tuesday it obtained a key waiver from the Singapore Exchange
that will accelerate its move to become the biggest shareholder
of F&N, owning 24.1 percent stake ahead of 15 percent owned by
Japan's Kirin Holdings.
The Thai investment prompted Heineken to quickly make a bid
for APB. However, a source with knowledge of the Thai bid said
these stakes in F&N and APB were bought as a "financial
investment."
Goldman Sachs is advising F&N, while Heineken is seeking
advice from Credit Suisse and Citigroup.