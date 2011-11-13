UPDATE 1-Canada eyes Asia after U.S. delays Keystone project

BRIEF-Aveda Transportation and Energy Services announces filing of final prospectus for previously announced public offering
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
(Adds comments)
HONOLULU Nov 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Sunday his country will make a bigger push to sell its energy products to Asia after Washington delayed a decision to approve the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline project.
"This does underscore the necessity of Canada making sure that we are able to access Asia markets for our energy products," Harper told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
"That will be an important priority of our government going forward and I indicated that yesterday to the president of China."
The Obama administration recently announced it would study a possible new route for TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) proposed $7 billion pipeline, which could end up killing the project.
Harper reiterated the Canadian government's disappointment and said he remained optimistic the United States would eventually give it the green light.
"It's important to note there has been extremely negative reaction to this decision in the United States," Harper said ahead of a one-on-one meeting with President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by John O'Callaghan)
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e
* Talend reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results