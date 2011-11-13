UPDATE 1-Canada eyes Asia after U.S. delays Keystone project

(Adds comments)

HONOLULU Nov 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Sunday his country will make a bigger push to sell its energy products to Asia after Washington delayed a decision to approve the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline project.

"This does underscore the necessity of Canada making sure that we are able to access Asia markets for our energy products," Harper told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

"That will be an important priority of our government going forward and I indicated that yesterday to the president of China."

The Obama administration recently announced it would study a possible new route for TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) proposed $7 billion pipeline, which could end up killing the project.

Harper reiterated the Canadian government's disappointment and said he remained optimistic the United States would eventually give it the green light.

"It's important to note there has been extremely negative reaction to this decision in the United States," Harper said ahead of a one-on-one meeting with President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by John O'Callaghan)