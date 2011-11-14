版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 11:38 BJT

Canada will not give up on US to approve Keystone

HONOLULU Nov 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper vowed on Sunday to keep pressure on the United States to approve the $7 billion Keystone pipeline project to ship crude oil from Alberta to Texas.

After meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at an Asia-Pacific leaders forum, Harper said his government will not give up on the project.

"I did indicate to (Obama) a couple of things. One is that we continue to push for an adoption of the decision, that you know I view this is in the self-evident interest of both the United States and Canadian economies," Harper told reporters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. (Reporting by David Lawder)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐