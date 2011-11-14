Canada will not give up on US to approve Keystone

BRIEF-Cemtrex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
HONOLULU Nov 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper vowed on Sunday to keep pressure on the United States to approve the $7 billion Keystone pipeline project to ship crude oil from Alberta to Texas.
After meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at an Asia-Pacific leaders forum, Harper said his government will not give up on the project.
"I did indicate to (Obama) a couple of things. One is that we continue to push for an adoption of the decision, that you know I view this is in the self-evident interest of both the United States and Canadian economies," Harper told reporters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. (Reporting by David Lawder)
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage: