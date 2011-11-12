WRAPUP 4-Japan gives boost to APEC free trade agenda

* Japan request on trade talks lifts Obama goals in region

By Doug Palmer and Emily Kaiser

HONOLULU, Nov 11 Japan's readiness to join Asia-Pacific free trade talks gave a major boost on Friday to President Barack Obama's drive to assert U.S. leadership in the world's most economically dynamic region and promote growth at home.

The Obama administration is seeking to reset relations with Pacific nations and offer a counterweight to China's growing power at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit this weekend in Honolulu.

"We obviously believe that the world's strategic and economic center of gravity will be the Asia-Pacific for the 21st century and it will be up to American statecraft over the next decade to lock in a substantially increased investment -- diplomatic, economic, strategic and otherwise," U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said after meeting APEC ministers.

Obama arrives later on Friday at the annual gathering of APEC's 21 members, which account for more than half of the world's output.

With Europe's debt crisis sending shock waves around the globe, this year's meeting is also shaping up as a forum to press the euro zone to sort out its problems and for APEC countries to bolster defenses against the fallout.

"The stakes are high for all of us," Clinton said earlier.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda announced in Tokyo that the world's third-largest economy wanted to join U.S.-led talks to forge a Trans-Pacific Partnership among nine nations.

Incorporating Japan into any free trade area that is negotiated would create a huge regional market, around 40 percent bigger than the 27-nation European Union.

Tokyo's move marked a breakthrough in Washington's efforts to seize the initiative from Beijing, which has made deep economic inroads in the region.

"As a trading country that has built its prosperity of today, we must take advantage of growth in the Asia-Pacific region," Noda said in Tokyo before leaving for the summit.

While welcoming the decision, U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk insisted Japan must be prepared to meet the "high standards" of liberalized trade the talks are striving for by reducing barriers to agriculture, services and manufacturing.

This may prove a significant hurdle for Japan, where farmers have protested against removing large subsidies.

Japan also must overcome skepticism in the U.S. Congress and among American business and labor leaders over whether it will be truly committed to a level playing field on trade.

At least one major U.S. company, Ford Motor Co, said it opposed letting Japan into the pan-Pacific negotiations because it believes Tokyo is not prepared to address its barriers that block imports of American cars.

Australia hailed Japan's interest in a comprehensive agreement, with Trade Minister Craig Emerson calling it "an extremely positive development."

Other countries in the TPP trade talks are New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Chile and Peru.

EXECUTIVES APPLY PRESSURE

Asia-Pacific chief executives, also meeting in Honolulu, pressed world leaders to step up free trade initiatives.

Business leaders advising the APEC summit said a "volatile and uncertain economic environment" was discouraging private sector investment and could spawn protectionist sentiment.

With Europe in danger of slipping into recession and U.S. growth sluggish, Asia represents the best bet for keeping the world economy on track.

Senior officials drafting an APEC communique agreed on Thursday on the need for Europe to act more forcefully to sort out its debt woes and for Asia-Pacific countries to bolster themselves against the potential spillover from the euro zone.

But there was no sign the summit would offer any concrete measures to help the euro zone cope with its crisis.

"Europeans have to ... provide a clear picture and provide a solution and put their hands around their own issues, and the international community is willing to help," Zhu Min, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in Honolulu.

APEC leaders, who begin meetings on Saturday, are expected to keep the heat on China over what many see as an artificially undervalued yuan that hurts competitors. The currency issue has been a major irritant between Washington and Beijing.

Finance ministers pledged to take steps to strengthen growth and move faster toward market-based pricing of their currencies.

Despite the APEC statement, China's deputy finance minister Wang Jun offered little prospect for a faster appreciation of the yuan.

"Facing current economic conditions, the Chinese government will continue to adopt proactive financial policy and stable currency policy," Jun said, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

But he did commit to quicken the pace of China's move over the longer term toward a domestic consumer market, in balance with its export-driven economy.

China will "accelerate the transformation of the mode of economic development, strive to build a long-term and effective mechanism to broaden domestic demand and boost consumption, while continuing to stabilize and expand external demand, and actively expand imports," Jun said. (Writing by Stella Dawson and Matt Spetalnick; Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Michael Martina; Editing by John O'Callaghan)