IMF interested in role in ECB bond plan-Lagarde

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 The International
Monetary Fund is interested in a role in the design and
monitoring of a plan by the European Central Bank to buy bonds
issued by governments in the euro zone, Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said on Sunday.
Speaking after attending an Asia-Pacific summit, Lagarde
also backed a new Chinese infrastructure spending offensive,
saying it was important that countries running external
surpluses make their contribution to supporting global growth.
In a statement issued after attending the annual
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vladivostok,
Russia, Lagarde said that recently announced European policy
steps "pave the way forward."
"The priority is now coordinated implementation," she said
in the statement, issued by her office.
She also said the priority was for Asia-Pacific economies to
remain resilient to external pressures and focus on growth that
can benefit as many people as possible.