UPDATE 2-IMF backs Draghi; says Spain, Italy have done enough

* Italy, Spain crisis measures "strong" - Lagarde
* Urges coordinated implementation by euro zone
* Backs China fiscal stimulus plan
By Douglas Busvine and Andrey Ostroukh
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 The International
Monetary Fund on Sunday strongly backed the European Central
Bank's plan to staunch the euro zone debt crisis with unlimited
bond purchases, saying it was ready to get involved in designing
and monitoring its implementation.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde also said large,
debt-strapped euro zone countries Spain and Italy had taken
enough action to repair their finances to merit aid from the
rest of the European currency union.
But, amid pressure on Madrid to request a full European
bailout, Lagarde left open the scale of the IMF's possible
involvement in ECB head Mario Draghi's plan, which was approved
by the central bank's policy making council on Thursday.
Under the Draghi plan, the ECB would stand ready to buy any
amounts of sovereign debt with a term of up to three years,
thereby ensuring a government's access to funding, in return for
a bailout deal with tight strings attached.
"What the central bank has announced last Thursday is a
clear indication of the framework in which it would be an active
player in restoring the situation in the euro zone," Lagarde
told reporters in the Russian port city of Vladivostok after an
Asia-Pacific summit.
"Our sense is that now the euro partners know exactly what
they have to do. As far as the IMF is concerned, we shall
certainly be ready to help and to assist in the design and
monitoring of eventual programmes."
Economic headwinds from Europe have slowed growth in the 21
members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), which
accounts for over half of world economic output and whose
leaders held a two-day summit.
Lagarde backed a new, $158-billion Chinese infrastructure
spending offensive, saying it was important that countries
running external surpluses make their contribution to supporting
global growth.
A possible aggravation of the euro crisis, failure by the
United States to resolve the so-called 'fiscal cliff' and the
vulnerability of emerging market economies posed the three main
risks to the world economy, she added.
TRUST BUT VERIFY
The exact scale and nature of the IMF's involvement in the
ECB's bond-buying plan - including whether it might deploy its
balance sheet - is not yet clear.
But Lagarde showed sympathy with southern Europe as it
struggles to escape a debt trap, and little understanding for
concerns in Germany, Europe's largest economy, that bond buying
would debase the euro and drive up inflation.
The former French finance minister noted that Spain and
Italy had already taken "strong measures" and their fiscal and
reform trajectories were "adequate in and of themselves".
"It's a country's decision, in relationship with its member
state partners and the institutions of the euro zone, to decide
what is best for itself and for the group to which it belongs,"
Lagarde told reporters.
"The IMF is there to help and support and will cooperate in
the design of any such set of policies."
Lagarde's comments reprised a strong initial statement of
support for the Draghi plan and offered some clues on how the
IMF might get involved.
"The ECB said itself that it welcomed highly the involvement
of the IMF. We are keen to help," Lagarde said.
"Clearly, when we get involved, we want to be involved both
in the design and the monitoring of programmes. We don't
particularly like to do monitoring without having participated
actively in the design."
Any substantial financial commitment on the part of the IMF
would require the full conditionality of an official lending
programme of the type that has kept the weakest of the euro zone
states, Greece, afloat.
But Lagarde left some wiggle room when asked whether the IMF
would be prepared to deploy its balance sheet as part of the
Draghi plan. She cited the monitoring and policy mix components
of IMF engagement with some low-income countries.
"If the demand was for a relatively low degree of
involvement ... we would certainly like to be involved in the
design if we were to be involved in the monitoring," she said.
"And if it was a financial programme we obviously have to do
it under our normal framework, which implies conditionalities
and adequate financing."