U.S., Indonesia sign pact to boost commercial ties

BRIEF-Energen Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.51
* Energen Corp - Energen's board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget (excluding lease renewals and acquisitions) of $790 million
HONOLULU Nov 11 The United States and Indonesia agreed on Friday to work to expand trade and commercial ties, with a focus on energy, before President Barack Obama's visit next week for the East Asian Summit in Bali.
"It's time for the U.S.-Indonesia relationship to stop walking and start running," Dino Patti Djalal, Indonesia's ambassador to the United States, said at a signing ceremony with U.S. Commerce Under Secretary Francisco Sanchez.
Top executives from Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Chevron Asia Pacific Exploration and Production (CVX.N) took part in the event to mark the start of the U.S.-Indonesia Commercial Dialogue that will begin work next month.
"We're going to be focusing on energy -- traditional oil and gas but also renewable energy -- harmonizing standards and helping small businesses in both countries participate in this growing sector," Sanchez told Reuters after the signing.
Other priorities are promoting entrepreneurship and creating a better environment for U.S. companies to do business in the world's fourth most populous country, he said.
Indonesia and the United States are members of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which is holding its annual leaders' meeting in Honolulu this weekend.
On Nov. 19, resource-rich Indonesia hosts the East Asia Summit, a forum for a group of 18 countries that the United States is attending as a member for the first time.
The new commercial dialogue is part of the broader "Comprehensive Partnership" established during Obama's trip to Indonesia in 2010 to deepen relations.
Two-way trade between the United States and Indonesia, where Obama spent part of his childhood, totaled less than $20 billion last year.
In comparison, U.S. trade with two of Indonesia's closest neighbors, Singapore and Malaysia, is about $40 billion per year for each country.
Michael Camuez, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for market access and compliance, said Indonesia has a number of trade barriers that have prevented stronger commercial ties.
Those include import licensing requirements and poor protection of intellectual property rights, he said.
"Frankly, (American companies) are looking for a less complicated environment in which to do business," he said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by John O'Callaghan)
* Pro-Dex Inc - Net sales for three months ended December 31, 2016 decreased $632,000, or 12%, to $4.6 million
Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted its second quarterly loss in a row as it struggles to offset the decline in advertising income in its newspaper business.