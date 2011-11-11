UPDATE 2-US says Japan must meet high TPP standards

* Ford opposes Japan joining Trans-Pacific Partnership
* U.S. lawmaker raises concerns on autos, beef, cherries
* Japan 4th largest US trade partner, 3rd largest economy
By Doug Palmer
HONOLULU, Nov 11 The United States on Friday
welcomed Japan's request to join talks on an Asia-Pacific
regional free trade pact but said Tokyo first must show
skeptics it can meet the high standards for open markets.
Japan's request marks a major breakthrough for the U.S.-led
talks, which the Obama administration views as a benchmark for
quality free trade deals in the 21st century and a
counterweight to China's presence in the region.
"In close consultations with Congress and our domestic
stakeholders, we look forward to engaging with the Japanese in
these discussions," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said
after Japanese Prime Yoshihiko Noda announced his country was
ready to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
"To join the negotiations, Japan must be prepared to meet
the TPP's high standards for liberalizing trade and to address
specific issues of concern to the United States regarding
barriers to agriculture, services and manufacturing trade,
including non-tariff barriers," Kirk said.
"Japan's interest in the TPP demonstrates the economic and
strategic importance of this initiative to the region."
The United States and the eight other members of the TPP
have already held eight rounds of talks and have scheduled five
more with an informal goal of finishing next year. Obama and
other leaders of the TPP countries will meet on Saturday to
discuss the status of the talks and Japan's request to join.
Japan, the world's third-largest economy and the
fourth-largest U.S. trading partner, has been considering
joining the TPP talks for over a year, but it faced stiff
opposition from its farmers, who benefit from Japan's protected
agricultural sector. Noda's decision raised both hopes and
fears that he is serious about economic reforms that will
reinvigorate an economy virtually stalled for two decades.
Two-way U.S.-Japan trade last year totaled $180.9 billion.
That represented of 5.7 percent of total U.S. trade, compared
to 16.5 percent for Canada, 14.3 percent for China and 12.3
percent for Mexico.
OPPOSITION
But at least one major U.S. company, Ford (F.N), opposes
letting Japan into the negotiations because it believes Tokyo
is not prepared to address its non-tariff barriers that block
imports of American cars
"In this economy, we should be creating American jobs,
supporting American manufacturing and growing American exports.
Allowing Japan -- the world's most protectionist country -- to
participate in the Trans-Pacific Partnership would do the
opposite," Ford said in a statement.
"Japan already ships more than 200 cars to the U.S. for
every one car we send there," Ford said.
A senior U.S. lawmaker in the House of Representatives,
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, underscored Ford's
concerns about autos and said Japan also must show it is
willing to address barriers to U.S. beef, cherries and other
agricultural products.
The White House must talk with Congress to "determine the
appropriate time and circumstance of Japan's joining the TPP,"
the Michigan Republican said.
In addition, the eight other members of the TPP --
Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei,
Chile and Peru -- must give their consent for Japan to join.
Meanwhile, U.S. pork producers strongly supported Japan's
participation in the talks. Japan is the No. 1 market for the
U.S. pork industry.
The National Foreign Trade Council, which represents big
U.S. exporters like Boeing (BA.N), Caterpillar (CAT.N) and
Microsoft (MSFT.O), said Noda's request "potentially marks an
historic change in the direction of Japan's economy and that of
the Asia-Pacific region."
But they said it was crucial that TPP negotiators finish
the first phase of the negotiations "in months rather than
years to jump-start the global economy."
Some in the business community fear Japan's entry now will
slow momentum and cause the talks to drag.
