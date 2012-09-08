Australian PM misses APEC summit after father dies

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 8 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard will miss an Asian-Pacific summit in the Russian city of Vladivostok because of the death of her father, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"At the beginning I would like to express my condolences to the Australian prime minister. Her father has passed away. This is why Australia will be represented by the trade minister," Putin told the opening session of the summit.

Trade Minister Craig Emerson was already attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Australian officials were not immediately available for further comment.