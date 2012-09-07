Russia to consolidate, strengthen its banks-Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 Russia will
strengthen its financial sector by merging its banks, President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday, in comments suggesting that
state-controlled banks would entrench their domination of the
sector.
"We will consolidate our banks, but we won't do it quickly,"
Putin told a business forum in Vladivostok ahead of an
Asia-Pacific summit, adding however that there would be no
"forced" mergers.
Putin also reiterated his commitment to maintaining an open
capital account. Russia, which liberalised capital flows in
2006, has experienced hefty net capital outflows as a result of
the global financial crisis.
His comments reflected support for Russia's big
state-controlled, Sberbank and VTB, against
which foreign players are struggling to compete as their funding
costs are typically higher.