BRIEF-Apen divests "Legacy Portfolio" to Strategic Partners Fund Solutions for $192.0 mln

Jan 5 Apen AG :

* Said on Sunday it divested "Legacy Portfolio" to Strategic Partners Fund Solutions for $192.0 million

* Said transaction also comprised the transfer of APEN's loan obligations resulting in a full deleveraging of APEN

* Said as a result of the transaction, APEN Ltd will change its name to Spice Private Equity Ltd and switch the reporting currency from Swiss francs to U.S. dollars

* Said name change is subject to shareholder approval and extraordinary shareholders meeting which will be held on Feb. 26 Source text: bit.ly/1w93JJb

