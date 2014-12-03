版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 4日 星期四 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Apen Q3 net profit up to 18.3 mln Swiss francs

Dec 3 Apen AG :

* Net profit was 18.3 million Swiss francs for Q3 2014 (Q3 2013: net loss of 0.6 million Swiss francs)

* Net asset value increased during the quarter to 43.85 Swiss francs (+8.4 percent) per share as of Sept. 30, 2014 (June 30, 2014: 40.46 Swiss francs per share) Source text - bit.ly/1yfJ8Z7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
