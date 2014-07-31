版本:
BRIEF-APG SGA reports decrease in H1 sales revenues in Switzerland

July 31 APG SGA SA : * Says decrease in H1 sales revenues in Switzerland of 1.3% to CHF 143.1

million with stable contract portfolio * Says in H1 sharp rise in net income by 20.3% to CHF 25.3 million * Says H1 13.3% increase in EBIT to CHF 32.1 million * Says in H1 11.0% increase in EBITDA to CHF 37.4 million * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1o6IN4A] * Further company coverage
