BRIEF-APG SGA reports decrease in H1 sales revenues in Switzerland

BRIEF-AMS reports Q1 revenues at 149.3 mln euros
* Expects sequential revenue growth for Q2 2017 with revenues of 174-181 million euros and adjusted operating margin around break-even
July 31 APG SGA SA : * Says decrease in H1 sales revenues in Switzerland of 1.3% to CHF 143.1
million with stable contract portfolio * Says in H1 sharp rise in net income by 20.3% to CHF 25.3 million * Says H1 13.3% increase in EBIT to CHF 32.1 million * Says in H1 11.0% increase in EBITDA to CHF 37.4 million * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1o6IN4A] * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 24 Drug ingredients maker Lonza will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index, the Swiss stock exchange said on Monday.
* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement