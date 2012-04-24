UPDATE 1-US crude, oil product stocks fell last week-API

* Crude stocks down 985,000 barrels at 368.35 mln
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. crude oil inventories
fell in the latest week for the first time in five weeks, data
from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday,
with oil product stocks also declining.
Stockpiles of crude in the world's top consumer fell by
985,000 barrels in the week to April 20, compared with analyst
expectations of a 2.7-million-barrel build.
Over the previous four weeks, U.S. crude stocks had swelled
by more than 21 million barrels as a result of stronger imports.
Imports fell by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the latest week
to 8.94 million bpd.
Stockpiles of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point
for the New York Mercantile Exchange's futures contract rose by
565,000 barrels.
U.S. crude oil futures traded up 18 cents at $103.73
per barrel in post-settlement activity at 6:31 p.m. EDT (2231
GMT) following the release of the data, after settling at
$103.55.
Gasoline stockpiles fell more sharply than expected, off 3.6
million barrels for the week, after a Reuters poll of analysts
had predicted a drawdown of 900,000 barrels.
"The surprise draw in crude and big draw in gasoline could
give support to prices," said Richard Ilczyszyn, chief market
strategist and founder of iitrader.com in Chicago.
On the East Coast, where gasoline is in focus due to the
threatened closure of three refineries, gasoline stocks dropped
just 191,000 barrels in the week to April 20, the API report
showed.
Gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.79 million barrels on the Gulf
Coast and by 1.15 million barrels on the West Coast.
Distillate inventories decreased by 3.56 million barrels in
the week. Analysts had predicted a build of 100,000 barrels.
The largest draw occurred on the Gulf Coast, where
distillate stockpiles fell by 1.77 million barrels.
Refinery utilization rose by 0.6 percentage point to 82.9
percent of capacity, compared to analyst expectations for a rise
by 0.5 percentage point.