Google to buy software developer Apigee in $625 mln deal

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Alphabet Inc's Google is acquiring software developer Apigee Corp in a deal valued at about $625 million in cash.
Google will pay Apigee shareholders $17.40 for each share held, a 6.5 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.
Apigee went public in April last year at $17 per share.
Apigee has an API platform, which allows a company's backend services to talk to mobile and web-based apps used by their customers and partners. ]
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)