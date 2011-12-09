BASIS POINT-Illiquid money, FX swap mkts hinder dim sum loan development-TMA

* TMA met APLMA to discuss developing benchmark reference
rate
* TMA deems money, FX swap mkts not liquid or deep enough
* Loan bankers agree but think base rate is needed
By Jacqueline Poh and Foster Wong
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters Basis Point) - The Asia
Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA) announced on its website
that it met with the Treasury Markets Association (TMA) to
discuss developing a benchmark reference rate for offshore Rmb
syndicated loans.
Although the TMA recognises the demand for fixing a common
base rate for Dim Sum loans, the organisation believes that "the
money and FX swap markets are not yet liquid and deep enough to
provide a credible rate fixing in this new offshore currency".
In a published response on APLMA's website, TMA said it
"needs to ensure we have an indisputable fixing when launched
and we are of the view that the market in not in this position
yet".
And "in order to promote transparency and path the way to
develop the official reference rates in offshore Rmb, TMA will
invite a few banks to post their own offer rates on TMA's
website. The development of Hibor fixing on offshore Rmb is one
important topic discussed in our Market Practices Committee
meeting."
MARKET PLAYERS' VIEWS
However, some market players have different views.
A senior loans banker with a major foreign bank reckoned
that TMA's response and the development of Dim Sum loans is a
chicken-and-egg situation. "If there is a base rate, at least we
know where our costs stand. And if there is no base rate
created, how can the market grow in its depth?"
The banker, though, agreed that a base rate may not be
representative of where the market stands, but a base rate is
needed as a benchmark to gauge where banks' costs are.
"No rate can serve the purpose of a benchmark offered rate
unless there is interbank market activity for offshore Rmb," a
senior corporate banker with a Chinese bank said earlier in a
survey on Dim Sum loans conducted by Thomson Reuters Basis
Point. "The Rmb liquidity pool is already there, the key is to
have sufficient corporate demand plus an active interbank market
to facilitate its development."
But no base rate yet can truly reflect their funding costs
in the market today, the surveyed bankers said.
"There is no rate that can truly reflect banks' funding
costs of Rmb in Hong Kong when the offshore Rmb market is still
at its infancy," said a local bank's head of syndications.
As a senior loans banker with a Japanese bank said, "If you
look at the huge differences among three different Rmb rates
offered by the three banks, you can tell Hong Kong's Rmb
interbank market is still far from maturity."
"So far, only three banks in Hong Kong -- Bank of China Hong
Kong, Hang Seng Bank and HSBC -- are quoting Rmb lending rates,
and the differences among the three rates ranged from 0.9% to
1.3%.
"Take the three-month rate as of December 9 for example.
BOCHK's is 2.2%, while HSBC's is at 1.3%, and Hang Seng's Rmb
prime rate, which does not have a timeline, is at 3%."
Meanwhile, some bankers suggested a fixed rate, and many
bilateral offshore Rmb loans had been structured with a fixed
rate.
"A fixed rate will be a fair base rate for both lenders and
borrowers when no benchmark is around," said a banker with a
Chinese bank.
A banker with an international institution agreed, saying
banks' choices are, in fact, dependent on the borrowers.
"Historically, not all deals were using the Libor or Hibor rate
back then, some were done on banks' prime rates," the banker
said.
WHERE LIQUIDITY AND FX SWAP STAND
Meanwhile, a money market strategist with a European bank in
Hong Kong said liquidity for Rmb trade has been drying up in the
past few weeks but noted that the FX swap market is still
relatively active, especially for short-tenor swaps, with
trading volume at some US$5bn a day.
Rmb deposits in Hong Kong have been growing rapidly, surging
fivefold to Rmb315bn as at the end of 2010 from Rmb63bn in 2009,
according to Hong Kong Monetary Authority data. The city's Rmb
deposits stood at Rmb618.5bn as of October this year.
The loan market has been yearning for a solely
Rmb-denominated syndicated loan since the emergence of Dim Sum
bonds, which stand at Rmb142bn so far this year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
But the loan market has only been seeing small-sized
tranches in Rmb being done on a syndicated basis such as a
Rmb170m tranche in United Asia Finance Ltd's HK$480m-equivalent
three-year loan completed in early November.
"They (Dim Sum loans) were all tiny tranches of clubs, or
sometimes, bilateral -- not even medium-sized and not solely
denominated in Rmb," said a senior banker with a local bank.
Currently, many banks are overwhelmed with Rmb fundraising
requests from borrowers, and most were completed as bilateral
loans.
And as more firms surface for Rmb loans, loan bankers note
the importance and urgency for a commonly agreed benchmark rate.