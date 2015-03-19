News Corp says buys 14.99 pct of Australia's APN News & Media

BRIEF-SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license
SYDNEY, March 19 News Corp said on Thursday it has increased its stake in Australian media company APN News & Media Ltd from an undisclosed level to 14.99 percent, the maximum shareholding allowed in Australia without a formal takeover offer.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Sanchez Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results; additional 110,000 acres leased in the Western Eagle Ford
* Biolase announces the FDA clearance and worldwide launch of its new Epic Pro(tm) diode laser system