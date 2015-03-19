版本:
2015年 3月 19日

News Corp says buys 14.99 pct of Australia's APN News & Media

SYDNEY, March 19 News Corp said on Thursday it has increased its stake in Australian media company APN News & Media Ltd from an undisclosed level to 14.99 percent, the maximum shareholding allowed in Australia without a formal takeover offer.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

