UPDATE 1-Apogee says Bolivia deposit shows robust silver resources

Oct 19 Canadian junior explorer Apogee Silver
Ltd said indicated silver resources at its Pulacayo
Deposit in southwestern Bolivia more than doubled.
South America-focused Apogee, which is also exploring the
Cachinal silver property in northern Chile, said the Pulacayo
silver-lead-zinc deposit has 29.34 million ounces of indicated
silver resources and 26.24 million ounces of inferred silver
resources.
The preliminary assessment also showed 268.05 million pounds
of indicated zinc resource and 119.57 million pounds of
indicated lead resources, the company said in a statement.
"We are particularly pleased with the significant increase
in silver ounces in the indicated category, upon which we are
able to continue with the feasibility work for a mine that is
now likely to be substantially larger than what has been
previously projected," Chief Executive Neil Ringdahl said.
The Pulacayo deposit remains open for further extension, the
company said, adding that the deposit was the second largest
silver mine in the history of Bolivia, with over 600 million
ounces past production.
Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based company closed at 15
Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)