App aims to improve accessibility for visually impaired

| TORONTO, July 23
TORONTO, July 23 Whether it is getting off a bus
or reading a menu, a new app aims to make life easier for the
blind or visually impaired.
Called Georgie, the app for Android devices enables people
with little or no sight to accomplish daily activities that
could be difficult for them.
"The great thing that attracted me to (creating the app) was
this notion of gaining confidence, and also having reassurance
that you could press a button and get help if you were lost,"
said Roger Wilson-Hinds, co-founder of Screenreader, a nonprofit
based in Peterborough, England, that developed the app.
Users navigate the app's features by passing their fingers
over various options which are read aloud. Lingering on a
particular option produces a beep, indicating that the option
has been selected.
The app can make calls or send texts but it also provides
location-based technologies, which can let users know, for
example, when the next bus is coming, which direction they're
facing, or the ability to set location-based reminders.
"You can actually record a GPS-tagged voice label to say
'dangerous steps' and as you're approaching it the phone will
tell you that there are dangerous steps there," explained Alan
Dean Kemp, the chief technology officer.
Kemp added that the app is not meant to replace a seeing-eye
dog, but to provide added assistance.
About 39 million people worldwide are blind, according to
the World Health Organization, and 285 million people are
visually impaired.
For Wilson-Hinds, who is blind, one of his biggest struggles
has been using public transit.
"I used to struggle to know when to get off the bus every
evening when I was coming home from work," he said, adding that
the app can give users information on upcoming bus stops while
they're traveling.
It also reads out text, such as ingredients on a label,
using a technology called optical character recognition (OCR).
Wilson-Hinds said what makes the app unique is the way it is
designed for the less tech-savvy person and the support it
provides.
"We've brought them all together into a little bundle so
that you're not switching in and out of apps," he said.
Screenreader is also selling Georgie smartphones,
Android-based Samsung phones that come pre-installed with the
Georgie app.
"The settings are such that you turn on the phone and the
app starts. You can't get out of it unless you go through a sort
of unlock feature to do so," explained Kemp.
At 150 pounds ($230), the app is more expensive than most
apps but Kemp said the price includes support for the app.
"You get a help line, which will set up your contacts for
you if you want and even come and train you, so there's a big
support mechanism around it," he said.
The app is available worldwide in English. All profits
generated by the app go to a charity called Communication for
Blind and Disabled People, of which Screenreader is a
subsidiary.