CORRECTED-Companies score gold at 2012 Olympics

(Corrects spelling of Procter & Gamble in 3rd and 7th paras)
By Natasha Baker
TORONTO Aug 14 Athletes captured the spotlight
at the 2012 Summer Games but a social marketing web app helped
companies score gold with consumers during what has been dubbed
as the first social media Olympics.
Wildfire, the social media management web software recently
bought by Google and used by 16,000 companies worldwide, enabled
firms to create Olympics promotions and campaigns on social
platforms and track fan growth and engagement.
Some of the official sponsors of the Games, which included
Procter & Gamble, Coca Cola and Visa, saw their fanbases grow by
millions of followers, and a doubling of their engagement levels
throughout the games, according to Wildfire data analyst James
Lancaster.
"Olympics on social media had a huge role for brands. Not
only were fanbases growing by huge amounts but fans were really
interacting with brand pages," he said.
The company tracked a Facebook metric known as "people
talking about this," which is a combination of the number of
posts made to a brand page's wall, in addition to likes, shares
and comments.
"That's really important for brands because it really brings
brand awareness when you have people who are liking, and
commenting and sharing a posting because you'll see it in your
newsfeed and it sort of takes off virally," Lancaster explained.
For Procter & Gamble, this score grew by 216 percent, for
Coca Cola by 126 percent and for Visa by 67 percent.
"P&G was an example of a sponsor who did this very well,"
said Lancaster.
The company's campaign featured a series of videos showing
athletes talking about their mothers, which were widely shared
across social networks.
"In the media and in terms of virality, this was one of the
biggest campaigns that any of the brands ran during the games.
It really resonated," said Emily Pereira, director of
communications for Wildfire, which is based in Redwood City,
California.
Lancaster attributed social media success among the official
sponsors to two things: the ability to leverage Olympics
branding in their content and implementing social media best
practices, such as engaging fans through polls, questions and
photo-sharing.
Whether it was for a multinational clothing brand or an
outdoor gear shop, linking the product to the Games and the city
that played host was key to consumer engagement.
According to Pereira, thousands of companies ran
Olympics-themed promotions such as contests, sweepstakes and
polls using Wildfire on social platforms. Some firms also
embedded live feeds and videos of events in London.
"If there was any obvious way of tying the Olympics or
London to what they were selling they definitely took advantage
of that opportunity," she said.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and M.D. Golan)