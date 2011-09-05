App finds restaurants using your smartphone

| BANGKOK, Sept 5
BANGKOK, Sept 5 Tired of digging through
long-winded restaurant reviews to find a great meal? Next time,
turn to your smartphone where personalized search engines will
lead your stomach in the right direction.
A newcomer in the world of personalized search, Ness
Computing recently released a free iOS app that provides
restaurant recommendations based on a user's personal tastes and
information from friends gathered through social media sources
such as Foursquare and Facebook.
The app uses that information to calculate a "Likeness
Score," which is the probability a user will enjoy a particular
venue. Integration with social networks is optional, however, it
is one way Ness can achieve more relevant results.
"There's all sorts of information that people's friends have
left when they check in (to a venue), or mention 'I'm having a
great meal at this place'", said Corey Reese, co-founder and CEO
of Ness Computing. "We wanted to build a beautiful interface for
people to find that kind of content and information on their
mobile device."
The app, which some bloggers compare to Netflix (movies and
TV) or Pandora (music) for restaurants, provides information
such as addresses and phone numbers, check-ins, comments and
tips from social networks. Check-ins amongst friends influence a
restaurant's ranking in search results.
The app provides the ability to filter out major chains,
which appeals to people looking for independent restaurants. And
to facilitate finding new places to eat, users can hide
restaurants they have already rated. Search results can also be
filtered by distance and price.
Reese said user design has been a core focus for Ness.
Looking to Apple as a model, the company hired Scott Goodson as
Director of Mobile Engineering, a former engineer at Apple who
was one of the first members of the iOS team and helped to build
some of its original flagship apps.
"When you talk to the folks at Apple on their design and
engineering teams, it's almost a religious experience to make
this stuff. And we think part of the reason they've been so
successful is because they take their product development so
seriously", said Reese.
The underlying technology took 18 months to develop with a
lot of effort put into refining an index of restaurants and
standardizing data from sources like Foursquare, Facebook and
CitySearch.
"When we ran one of our first experiments, McDonald's was
obviously one of the most popular restaurants to show up in our
system. There were 1,900 ways that our data sources had spelled
McDonalds," said Reese. "We had to clean all of that data so
that there was only one way of spelling McDonald's and then
associate all that data with each other."
There are many personalized search engines and apps
available. Microsoft's Bing, which markets itself as a "decision
engine", also taps into Facebook data when generating search
results. Mobile app Alfred and website Hunch also hook into
social networks and provide similar functions.
According to Reese, upcoming plans for Ness include
sentiment analysis of data from social sources, which is the
ability to automatically determine whether a particular comment
is positive, negative or neutral. They also plan to increase
Facebook support and implement Twitter integration.
The company plans to expand to other vertical markets, such
as shopping, by the end of the year before expanding overseas.
The app is currently available on the iOS platform on the
Apple store, and only in the US.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)