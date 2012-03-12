FEATURE-Appalachia banks on natural gas, chemical plants

* Counting on cheap natural gas to renew economy
* Region well-located to produce transport chemicals
By Ernest Scheyder
WHEELING, W.Va., March 12 In George
Vacheresse's lifetime, Appalachia has fallen from its prime when
steel mills and coal mines anchored middle-class communities and
offered hope there always would be enough work to go around.
In this historically poor region nestled in the misty
mountains of the eastern United States, most steel mills shut
down long ago and the coal workforce has shrunk by 90 percent in
the past 40 years.
During the last recession, Appalachia lost all the jobs it
gained from 2000 through 2008. Personal and small business
income is roughly 25 percent lower than the rest of the United
States and poverty is rife.
Now Vacheresse and other residents are counting on cheap
natural gas from the massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica
shale rock formations, which lie under a swathe of the
north-eastern United States, to reinvigorate the region's
economy.
In the Northern Appalachia area alone, where West Virginia,
Ohio and Pennsylvania converge, billions of dollars of
investment is planned by major companies, including most
recently Royal Dutch Shell, to recover the gas and
build new chemical plants.
"I hope it gives us jobs for everybody," said Vacheresse,
39, who last fall joined an apprentice scheme at a Wheeling,
iron workers' labor union to learn how to work in steel
construction.
He made the move after watching layoffs erode the workforce
at his machinist shop over 17 years. He expects his new skills
will lead to a much higher-paying job building Shell's planned
new $2 billion cracker, industry slang for a chemical plant.
"Something like this could carry our region for years and
years," he said.
Improvements in drilling techniques have transformed the
U.S. energy landscape in recent years by unlocking the country's
immense shale oil and gas reserves.
But this has raised concern about the safety of natural gas
extraction techniques like hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in
which chemical-laced water and sand are blasted deep below
ground.
Environmentalists fear fracking could pollute water
supplies, and an Ohio state agency earlier this month said there
was evidence that it had led to a series of earthquakes in the
state. New York state currently has a ban on the process.
NEW MANUFACTURING HUB
With the new natural gas supplies, Appalachia, known for
decades for getting government hand-outs, is beginning to emerge
as an international manufacturing hub.
Caiman Energy LLC, Chesapeake Energy Corp and other
natural gas drillers and pipeline operators have already hired
hundreds of workers in the region. Dominion Resources Inc
is building a plant to separate ethane from natural gas for use
in chemical manufacturing.
Shell's chemical complex, which was announced last summer
and will take four years to build on 200 acres (80 hectares),
will turn ethane from natural gas into ethylene. Shell will then
turn the ethylene into the lucrative chemical polyethylene, used
to make packaging, cushions and clothing.
Supporters say Shell's chemical plant and others expected to
be built in the region will help make permanent a financial
bubble brought by drillers, guaranteeing a solid tax base for at
least the next half century with hundreds of high-paying jobs.
"The cracker is kind of like an anchor store at a mall,"
said Keith Burdette, West Virginia's secretary of commerce. "You
need one to attract maybe twice as much in development from
smaller companies."
The American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group,
expects each chemical facility to boost the region's economy
with at least 12,000 jobs and $729 million in salaries as money
flows out to bars, hotels and other local businesses.
"We have steel workers that have been out of work for a year
and a half, or longer. We have coal miners who would love to go
back to work," said Jason Wilson, director of the Ohio
governor's Office of the Appalachia. "They have the skill set to
build such a chemical plant."
THE SHALE BOOM
There are many signs of a new economic hope. In Lisbon,
Ohio, the Saratoga Restaurant is reopening after sitting in the
dark for five years. Owner Mike Naffah hired 45 workers, and in
a nod to his new customer base he changed the restaurant's name
to the Shale Tavern & Grill.
"This industry has really helped us get off the ground and
reopen," Naffah said. "We all hope the shale boom continues for
decades."
Shell has said it will announce the location of its plant in
the area around West Virginia's northern panhandle by March 31,
and West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio are trying to outdo
each other with tax incentives to attract the factory.
Many people expect the plant to boost the economy of all
three states. West Virginia's northern panhandle is only seven
miles (11 km) wide, sandwiched between Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Shell is already eyeing the local talent pool. "They asked
me if I could get 1,000 pipe fitters quickly, and I said 'Yes,'"
said Jeff Beresford, the business manager at the Plumbers and
Steamfitters Union Local 83 branch in Wheeling.
Pipe fitters will end up doing half the work to build a new
chemical plant because of the intricate pipe work needed to
connect tanks and furnaces. "I told Shell I could get 2,000 pipe
fitters if they need them," Beresford said. "But it'll take me
48 hours."
CLOSE TO CUSTOMERS
Appalachia is geographically well placed as a chemical
manufacturing site because 45 percent of U.S. demand for
polyethylene is concentrated in north and northeastern states
from Maine to Minnesota.
Polyethylene plants in the U.S. Gulf Coast, currently the
country's largest chemical manufacturing site, have to pay at
least three cents per pound to ship the product north by
railcar, said Bob Neuman, a chemical industry consultant with
Polymer Consulting International.
The type of chemical plant Shell wants to build makes about
2 billion pounds of ethylene each year, so transportation costs
add up.
"The potential for capturing market share is much greater
when you're located near the Northeast," Neuman said. "Even if
the demand were stagnant, Shell is going to have an advantage
and probably displace products coming in from the Gulf Coast."
Appalachia also has an extensive network of pipelines and
railway tracks, and sits on the Ohio River, a tributary of the
Mississippi River and a major transportation route.
Not everyone is a fan of the gas drilling and the proposed
chemical plant.
The mining and manufacturing industries have a checkered
environmental record in the Appalachians, with watershed
contamination, chemical spills and river dumping. Rivers and
forests have been degraded by mountaintop removal mining in
which the tops of mountains are shaved off to get to the coal
below, sending debris into to the valley.
"Don't get me wrong, I want jobs, but I don't want an
environmental wasteland when the chemical plants leave," said
Steve Terry, a laborer in Moundsville, West Virginia. "I want
this area to prosper, not go to hell."
Despite the plans, some are not convinced ground will be
broken for the Shell chemical plant, citing decades of broken
economic promises to Appalachia by politicians and corporations.
"I'm skeptical it'll ever get built," said David Hounshell,
a professor at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh. "I've
watched how the petrochemical industry has historically made big
announcements, then backed away, because if everyone built there
would be overcapacity."
U.S. natural gas prices have dropped nearly 30 percent this
year and are at 10-year lows, which could unnerve investors.
Chemical companies expect prices to remain low for years due in
part to ramped up production from the shale reserves.
Hounshell, the Carnegie-Mellon professor, does not believe
the shale formations are as large as drillers and geologists
have estimated, something at least one chemical executive
disagrees with.
"There'll be more than enough natural gas for everyone,"
said Len Dolhert, CEO of Aither Chemical, which is building a
$750 million chemical plant in Appalachia to also produce
ethylene. "I'm not concerned about supply."
THE FIRST WAVE
In Wheeling an economic uptick is already underway as
workers flood the area to extract natural gas.
Real estate agents, restaurants, banks and others report a
business jump that they expect to be made permanent by the
arrival of chemical plants.
Regional bank Wesbanco Inc has seen deposits and
loan activity increase in the past year, Chief Executive Paul
Limbert said. "One of the things that we're very interested in
seeing is what are all the spin-off businesses that can be
created from the byproducts of natural gas," he said.
Collections from a 12 percent tax on hotel rooms in West
Virginia's Ohio County jumped more than 10 percent in 2011,
netting more than $1.5 million.
Discretionary purchases are rising, too, as those affiliated
with the natural gas industry are finding they have extra bucks
to spare.
At Stages, a costume shop in downtown Wheeling, a contractor
for natural gas drillers who was already looking forward to the
Christmas season recently splurged on a $500 Santa Claus suit.
"He came in and bought the most expensive Santa costume we
have," said Dan Fincham, the shop's owner. "He said he was just
happy to have some money again."