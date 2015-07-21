Deeper back-to-school discounts to hurt teen clothing retailers

| July 21
July 21 U.S. teenage apparel retailers face
another tough back-to-school season as they are forced to
discount more to lure customers who are flocking to trendier
shops and embracing online shopping.
This could be a major setback for apparel companies such as
Abercrombie & Fitch Co and Aeropostale Inc,
which have been struggling to revive their businesses.
The back-to-school season, spanning mid-July to early
September, generates the most sales and profits for apparel
retailers, second only to the end-of-the-year holiday season.
Retailers that sell apparel to teens and young adults are
expected to discount 5-10 percent more than in 2014, said Bill
Martin, founder of research firm ShopperTrak.
Martin noted that last year was the worst for the apparel
industry since 2010, with retailers offering discounts of 35
percent on an average.
There is little choice but to discount.
"Other than discounting, they have no other tool in their
arsenal, short-term, to stimulate sales," Kurt Jetta, chief
executive of consumer analytics firm Tabs said.
If these retailers don't discount, they will face
significant losses from selling their merchandise at clearance
sales, further hurting margins, he said.
Discounting, however, doesn't guarantee higher sales.
Abercrombie is expected to report a 5 percent fall in sales
for the August-October period, from a year earlier, while
Aeropostale's sales are expected to decline 12 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Consumer sentiment has improved but parents are more likely
to spend on big-ticket items such as iPhones for their kids,
rather than on clothes from retailers like Abercrombie, whose
preppy designs have lost appeal.
National Retail Federation, the biggest retail association
in the United States, has said it expects consumers to spend $68
billion on back-to-school items this year, down 9 percent from
last year.
"Out of financial necessity, the retailers doing the worst
going into back-to-school season will promote the most. This
would include Gap Inc and Abercrombie," Jetta said. He
also expects Aeropostale and Urban Outfitters to offer
heavy promotions.
Abercrombie is expected to post a 31 percent fall in profit
for the August-October period.
Aeropostale is expected to report a smaller loss for the
same period, mainly because it is cutting costs aggressively,
including store closure and jobcuts. It has reported falling
sales and losses for the last 10 quarters.
Aeropostale's shares have lost a third of their value this
year, while Abercrombie is down by a quarter.
(Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)