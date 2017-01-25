版本:
2017年 1月 25日

Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln

Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.

Appdynamics, a U.S. business software company, will continue to be led by David Wadhwani, Cisco said in a statement. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
