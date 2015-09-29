AppDynamics names Adobe's David Wadhwani CEO

Sept 29 Software management company AppDynamics
named David Wadhwani as its chief executive, replacing founder
Jyoti Bansal, who will become chairman and chief strategist.
Wadhwani joins AppDynamics from Adobe Systems Inc
where he oversaw the Photoshop maker's digital media business,
and also has product experience at Oracle Corp,
AppDynamics said.
Privately held AppDynamics, founded by Bansal in 2008, helps
businesses manage, monitor and analyze their software
applications.
The company was valued at more than $1 billion as of July
last year when it disclosed a $120 million funding round.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)