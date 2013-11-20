版本:
BRIEF-A.P Pharma prices 150 mln common shares at $0.40/shr

Nov 20 A.P. Pharma Inc : * Announces pricing of underwritten offering of common stock * Says offering of 150 million common shares priced at $0.40 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
