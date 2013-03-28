AP Pharma's drug for chemotherapy-induced nausea denied approval

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
March 28 U.S. health regulators denied approval to A.P. Pharma Inc's drug for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and asked for additional analysis of existing late-stage data on the drug.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked for a study that can test the usability of the drug's syringe system.
The agency had earlier rejected the approval of the drug, APF530, in March 2010, citing concerns about its two-syringe administration system and deficiencies in the company's contract manufacturing facilities.
A.P. Pharma resubmitted its application in September last year after switching to a single-syringe system and conducting additional metabolism studies as required by the FDA.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)