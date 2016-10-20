India's Wipro to buy US cloud services company Appirio for $500 mln

MUMBAI Oct 20 Wipro Ltd, India's
third-biggest software services exporter, said on Thursday it
had agreed to buy U.S.-based cloud services company Appirio for
$500 million.
Appirio has 1,250 employees worldwide, with offices in
cities including London and Tokyo.
The deal is expected to be completed during the current
quarter, Wipro said in a statement.
India's $150 billion-plus information technology sector has
increasingly been making a shift from its traditional
outsourcing business to cloud, automation and digital services
to meet the demands of its Western clients.
Wipro reports fiscal second-quarter earnings on Friday.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Mark Potter)