REFILE-Apple cuts Q4 orders for iPhone 5C - source

TAIPEI/BEIJING Oct 16 Apple Inc has
told manufacturers of its new iPhone 5C that it will cut orders
of the smartphone for the final three months of the year, a
source familiar with the supply chain situation said.
Pegatron Corp, a major manufacturer of Apple's new
phone, had iPhone 5C orders reduced by less than 20 percent, the
source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Apple's other
manufacturer of the iPhone 5C, has had its orders for the same
period reduced by a third, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The 5C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the premium 5S
model.
Pegatron and Hon Hai declined to comment, while Apple could
not be immediately reached for comment.