Apple AirPod headphones available for sale after 2-month delay

Dec 13 Apple Inc said on Tuesday its
wireless AirPod headphones were now available through its
website, two months after the company delayed their launch for
unexplained reasons.
Apple also said delivery of AirPods would start next week
along with sales at Apple Stores, Apple-authorized resellers and
select carriers. apple.co/2hiq2ik
Apple unveiled the AirPod, which is priced at $159, at the
launch of the latest iPhone in September.
The launch delay was widely seen as a rare marketing slip-up
by the company, coming as it did just before the start of the
holiday shopping season.
Apple had said it needed more time to make the device ready
before putting it on the market.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)