RPT-UPDATE 4-Alphabet passes Apple to become most valuable traded US company

By David Gaffen
NEW YORK Feb 1 Alphabet Inc surpassed
Apple Inc as the most valuable company in the United
States in after-hours trading on Monday, knocking the iPhone
maker from the top spot that it has held for the better part of
four years.
The change may signal the passing of the technology baton to
Alphabet - formerly known as Google - from Apple, which surged
past Microsoft Corp in market value in 2010. Microsoft
in turn eclipsed International Business Machines Corp
two decades ago.
It is not without piquancy for Apple and Alphabet, which
worked hand-in-hand to develop mobile computing, but fell out
bitterly after Google launched its own Android mobile operating
system in 2008. Google's then-CEO Eric Schmidt left Apple's
board the following year.
The two companies' operating systems and apps are in direct
competition with each other and Apple is still in litigation
with Samsung Electronics, the biggest Android
smartphone maker.
Alphabet shares jumped 6 percent on Monday after reporting
strong quarterly earnings after the bell, making its combined
share classes worth $554 billion, compared with Apple, which had
a value of about $534 billion. Apple shares dipped last week
after reporting the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments
and forecasting its first revenue drop in 13 years.
Alphabet will officially overtake Apple in market value if
the two companies' shares open around current levels on Tuesday.
The Internet powerhouse's stock has surged in the last year,
helped by increasing sales of advertising on mobile devices,
while Apple has struggled due to signs of softening demand for
its signature phone, especially in China, and the lack of
another blockbuster product in its pipeline.
"This makes Alphabet an even stronger bellwether for
investors to watch," Scott Fullman, chief strategist at Revere
Securities Corp, after the earnings on Monday. "The company has
been tracking very well given the volatility in the market,
dominated by falling energy prices and weakness from China."
The latest spurt in Alphabet's stock price growth started
around July last year. Since then the company has restructured,
forming a new holding company and splitting into two parts.
Google includes its search engine, YouTube and related parts
of the company, while a unit called 'Other Bets' includes its
'moonshots' such as self-driving cars, and encompasses Google
Capital, the secretive X research division and Nest, which
offers smart-home accessories.
Investors have appreciated the company's new discipline on
costs, which started with the arrival of new Chief Financial
Officer Ruth Porat.
For a time it looked as if Apple would never relinquish the
top spot in terms of market value. Bolstered by success of the
iPhone, an enormous cash hoard, Apple took over the top U.S.
spot in 2012 from Exxon Mobil, and at one point in early 2015
was worth more than $760 billion.
Alphabet shares are much more expensive, relatively
speaking, than Apple's, trading around 38 times earnings for the
last 12 months, compared to about 11 times for Apple. Alphabet
pays no dividend, whereas Apple's dividend currently yields
about 2 percent of the stock's value annually.
Alphabet's move into the top spot makes it the 12th company
to be recognized as the largest publicly traded U.S. name since
1928, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Past No. 1 names
include General Electric, General Motors and IBM.
