Apple in talks to buy Anobit for $400-$500mln-report

JERUSALEM Dec 13 Apple Inc is in
talks to buy Israel's Anobit, a maker of flash storage
technology, for as much as $500 million, according to a report
published on Tuesday.
The Calcalist financial daily said Apple is in advanced
negotiations to buy Anobit for $400 million to $500 million.
Anobit has developed a chip that enhances flash drive
performance through signal processing. The chip is already
incorporated in Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and the
MacBook Air.
Anobit is also examining a large financing round with a
leading Asian flash memory manufacturer, Calcalist said.
Anobit was not immediately available for comment. Apple
could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular
U.S. business hours.
If the deal goes through, it would be one of Apple's largest
ever acquisitions and its first in Israel, Calcalist said. Apple
also typically buys software firms and not hardware, the report
said.
Calcalist said Apple is interested in Anobit's technology to
increase and enhance the memory volume and performance of its
devices. The chip may as much as double the memory volume in the
new iPads and MacBooks.
Among Anobit's key clients are flash memory manufacturers
such as Korean based Samsung and Hynix, Calcalist noted. Hynix
recently become the main flash memory supplier for Apple's
iPhone 4S. Anobit's chip is incorporated into Hynix's flash
drives and enhances the device's memory.
Anobit has raised $76 million from Battery Ventures, Pitango
Venture Capital and Intel Capital since its founding in 2006.