Apple buys Israeli technology firm Anobit

JERUSALEM Jan 11 Apple said on
Wednesday it had bought Israel's Anobit, a maker of flash
storage technology whose chips it already uses in gadgets such
as the iPad.
Israeli media reported on Dec. 20 that Apple bought Anobit
for as much as $500 million, its first acquisition of an Israeli
company. Apple declined to comment at the time.
"Yes ... we did buy Anobit," Apple spokesman Alan Hely said
in an e-mail to Reuters, declining to elaborate. "Apple buys
smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally
do not discuss our purpose or plans."
Anobit has developed a chip that enhances flash drive
performance through signal processing. The chip is already
incorporated in Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and the
MacBook Air.
The Calcalist financial daily reported last month that
Apple, among one of the largest buyers of flash memory, was
interested in Anobit's technology to increase and enhance the
memory volume and performance of its devices. The chip may as
much as double the memory volume in the new iPads and MacBooks.
Anobit has raised $76 million from Battery Ventures,
Pitango Venture Capital and Intel Capital since it was founded
in 2006.