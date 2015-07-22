U.S. senator urges probe of Apple's music streaming practices

| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 A U.S. senator wants two
federal agencies to investigate whether Apple Inc is
breaking antitrust law in how it treats music services that
compete with the streaming service it launched in June.
Democratic Senator Al Franken in a letter on Wednesday said
that he was concerned that some Apple practices could limit
choices and raise prices for consumers. The letter was sent to
Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Federal Trade Commission
Chairwoman Edith Ramirez.
The FTC is already looking into complaints about Apple's
rules governing app developers but has not opened a formal
investigation.
The FTC confirmed receipt of the letter but declined to
comment. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The complaints focus on the fact that Apple plays two roles
in music streaming. First, it provides the App Store platform
for competing streaming services including Jango, Spotify,
Rhapsody and others, while taking a 30 percent cut of all in-app
purchases for digital goods. Secondly, it has its own streaming
service.
Franken, who is from Minnesota, noted a complaint often made
by streaming companies: that they are barred from putting in
their app advertisement that customers can pay less if they
download the app from a website instead of the Apple platform.
They are also barred from advertising discounts.
"These types of restrictions seem to offer no competitive
benefit and may actually undermine the competitive process, to
the detriment of consumers, who may end up paying substantially
more than the current market price point," Franken wrote in his
letter.
In the past, Apple has declined to comment to Reuters and
other news organizations on the issue and did not immediately
respond to requests on Wednesday.
In a separate letter also sent on Wednesday, the nonprofit
Consumer Watchdog accused Apple of pressing the three big music
labels to give Apple exclusive rights to artists in an effort to
eradicate free ad-supported music services.
"The FTC and Justice Department can ensure that Apple does
not dominate the market and eliminate the free music sector by
prohibiting it from entering into agreements with clauses that
will give it market dominance," the group said in their letter.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)