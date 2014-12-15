Closing arguments begin in trial over Apple iPod, rivals

OAKLAND, Calif. Dec 15 A software update for Apple Inc's iPod music player was not a product improvement, but was intended to improperly raise costs for consumers who wanted to switch to newer devices, an attorney for Apple customers said in court.

Closing arguments began on Monday in an Oakland, California, federal courtroom in an antitrust trial over the digital music market. The plaintiffs, a group of individuals and businesses who purchased iPods from 2006 to 2009, seek about $350 million in damages from Apple for unfairly blocking competing device makers.

Plaintiff attorney Patrick Coughlin told jurors the 2006 software update was a "one, two punch" designed to restrict the iPod to music purchased on iTunes.

"This is all about competition," Coughlin said.

An attorney for Apple was scheduled to begin the company's closing arguments later Monday. The company has said the software update was meant to improve the consumer experience and protect against fraud.

The jury will deliberate first on the sole issue of whether the update had benefits for customers. If it agrees with Apple, the company will prevail in the case. If the eight-member jury disagrees, they will deliberate on other antitrust issues, and damages.

Apple faced a challenge in the online music market from Real Networks, which developed RealPlayer, its own digital song manager, the plaintiffs claimed. It included software that allowed music purchased there to be playable on iPods as well as competing devices.

Apple eventually introduced a software update that restricted the iPod to music bought on its iTunes website. Plaintiffs said that step discouraged iPod owners from buying a competing device when it came time to upgrade.

The trial included video deposition testimony given by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs shortly before he died in 2011.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California is The Apple iPod iTunes Anti-Trust Litigation, 05-37. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)