Apple reports $1 bln app sales in Dec, $10 bln for 2013

BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings prices 2.4 mln shares of common stock at $10.50/shr
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
NEW YORK Jan 7 Apple Inc said on Tuesday that its customers spent $1 billion on purchases in its applications store in December, leading to a total of $10 billion worth of apps sold in 2013.
Apple reported app downloads of almost 3 billion apps in December, making it a record month for its App Store, which offers 1 million apps for its iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices.
It competes with devices based on Google Inc's Android system and phones and tablets based on Microsoft Corp software.
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
