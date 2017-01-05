版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 21:46 BJT

Apple's App Store generates $20 bln for developers in 2016

Jan 5 Apple Inc said its App Store generated $20 billion for developers in 2016, a 40 percent jump from 2015.

The App Store also received nearly $240 million in orders on New Year's Day, its highest single day ever, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
