Apple's App Store generates $20 bln for developers in 2016

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Apple Inc said its App Store generated $20 billion for developers in 2016, a 40 percent jump from 2015.
The App Store also received nearly $240 million in orders on New Year's Day, its highest single day ever, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination