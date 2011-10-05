Apple suppliers fall as new iPhone disappoints; rivals rise

TAIPEI, Oct 5 Shares of Apple's
suppliers declined on Wednesday, after the company failed to wow
fans and investors with its newest iPhone, while rivals HTC
and Samsung Electronics rose on
expectations they would be better placed to grab market share.
The new iPhone 4S is identical in form to the previous
model, disappointing fans who had hoped for a thinner,
bigger-screened design.
By 0220 GMT, Apple's biggest supplier Hon Hai was
down 0.6 percent, while casing company Foxconn Technology
fell 2.9 percent. Camera module maker Largan Precision
dipped 2.9 percent. The broader market lost
0.50 percent.
"The casing companies should be the most-hit, correcting
from the previous rise, because the market has expected a metal
case for the new iPhone," said Mike Fang, a fund manager of
Paradigm Asset Management.
Fang did not expect iPhone shipments to drop on the
disappointment over its appearance however, as a cheaper price
would allow sales to expand at a faster pace. "The demand is
still there from users upgrading from iPhone 3S because it's two
generations behind," he added.
Shares of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC climbed 1.2
percent, while Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and LG
Electronics rose 1.1 percent and 2.3 percent
respectively, in a broader Korean market down 2 percent.
Apple's failure to introduce a phone with distinctly new
features may prompt mobile carriers to aggressively promote
other LTE models, especially ahead of the Christmas season, some
analysts said.
LG Electronics introduced a LTE smartphone in Korea this
week, showcasing a 4.5-inch display and a dual-core processor.
In Japan, the country's second-largest mobile carrier KDDI
will sell Apple's new iPhone, ending rival operator
Softbank's highly profitable reign as the sole provider
in Japan.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and
Anshuman Daga)