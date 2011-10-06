Without Jobs, Apple's gap with rivals could narrow

* Tributes pour in for Steve Jobs from Samsung, Facebook,
Google chiefs
* Job's death stirs worries about Apple's innovative streak
* Samsung key Apple rival and supplier
* Samsung up 3.9 pct, LG rises 6.6 pct, Sony up in strong
market
By Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 6 The death of Apple's inspirational
leader is likely to have a deep impact on the maker of the iPod,
iPhone and iPad, giving major rivals a greater chance to catch
up with the technology giant.
Steve Jobs' creative spirit was so closely tied to the
fortunes of Apple that his death at 56 raises questions
about the company's ability to keep its pipeline of
transformational products running at such a fast pace.
"As a technology analyst, I am sorry for his death. It was
Jobs' Apple, not Apple's Jobs," said Kim Young-chan, an analyst
at Shinhan Investment in Seoul.
The CEOs of rivals including Samsung Electronics
, Amazon , Google and Sony
mourned the death of Jobs, a sign of the respect they held for
the Silicon Valley legend.
Investors had known about Jobs' long battle with pancreatic
cancer. In August, the man known for minimalist design and
marketing genius handed the reins to long-time operations chief
Tim Cook.
"Apple no longer has someone as creative and ambitious as
Jobs that they can rely on," said Simon Liu, deputy investment
officer of Polaris Group's fund unit.
In Asia, the fortunes of Samsung are most closely tied to
Apple.
Analysts have said the South Korean conglomerate is one of
the best placed companies to deliver something fresh and
exciting to rival Apple. Samsung produces the closest competitor
to Apple's iPad tablet computer.
The two companies are scrapping for top spot in the
smartphone market, having overtaken Nokia , the market
leader for the past decade, in the second quarter.
Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer through the sale of
mobile chips and display screens.
The relationship and rivalry has helped Samsung become a top
global brand over the past decade with a stock market value of
$115 billion -- still modest compared with Apple's $345 billion.
But the relationship has also produced tensions as Samsung
emerged as a credible challenger to Apple's mobile devices. The
two companies have sued each other in 10 countries involving
more than 20 cases since April.
Samsung's Galaxy range of smartphones and tablet computers
running on Google's Android operating system are seen
as the main competitor to Apple's game-changing iPhones and
iPads.
The competition was "flummoxed" by the iPad, Jobs declared
in March when he took the stage to unveil Apple's latest tablet.
"They went back to the drawing boards. They tore up their
designs because they weren't competitive," Jobs said.
Lee Seung-woo, technology analyst at Shinyoung Securities,
said Apple had transformed the industry, but its influence would
wane without Jobs at the helm of the company.
"Under Jobs, Apple consolidated segmented IT sectors into
one big consumer market and claimed so many victims," Lee said.
"Without Jobs, Apple's rivals now have some time to step up and
majors such as Google, Samsung, Microsoft and Facebook will try
to fill the gap."
ICONIC PRODUCTS
Jan Dawson, chief telecoms analyst at research consultancy
Ovum, said Apple would do well in the short term as the company
would roll out products Jobs had a hand in.
The iPhone -- introduced in 2007 with the touchscreen
template now adopted by its rivals -- is the gold standard in
the booming smartphone market, and its sales have dealt a blow
to ambitious plans of many competitors.
"The question is whether it can continue to launch iconic
and successful products without him (in the longer term)... In
the longer term, Apple risks becoming a more ordinary company
without him."
Jobs' influence was underlined by the outpouring of tributes
from executives of the world's biggest companies.
"Chairman Steve Jobs introduced numerous revolutionary
changes to the information technology industry and was a great
entrepreneur," Samsung Chief Executive G.S. Choi said in a
statement.
Howard Stringer, the chief executive of Sony Corp
said: "The digital age has lost its leading light, but Steve's
innovation and creativity will inspire dreamers and thinkers for
generations."
SYMBOLIC
Jobs' death comes after Apple this week launched the latest
version of its iPhone, in what was Cook's first big product
introduction.
However, the iPhone 4S failed to wow fans and investors and
some analysts said the rare loss of momentum could give rivals
room to push their products.
"Jobs was an outstanding CEO and his successor Tim Cook
faces a test (as to) whether Apple will be able to lead the
global market as it was before," Lee Jun-hyuck, a fund manager
at Dongbu Asset Management.
On Thursday, Samsung's shares rose 3.9 percent, LG
Electronics advanced 6.6 percent and Sony
rose 3.6 percent as part of broad gains in Asian markets.
Phones based on Google's Android, which is available for
free to handset vendors such as Samsung, HTC, LG and Motorola
, have a greater combined market share than Apple's
iPhone, which is still the world's No. 1 selling smartphone.
"Apple faces big challenges with the loss of Jobs and that
will offer other technology companies opportunities to challenge
its supremacy," said Lee at Shinyoung.
(Additional reporting by Rafael Nam in HONG KONG and Faith Hung
in TAIPEI; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Neil Fullick)