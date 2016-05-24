More challenges than cheer for Apple chief on Asia tour

* Apple CEO Tim Cook visited China, India
* Apple playing catch-up with rivals in India - analyst
* Challenge of being high-end phone seller in low-income
market
* India presses Apple to manufacture iPhones in India
By Himank Sharma and Matthew Miller
MUMBAI/BEIJING, May 24 With slowing iPhone sales
in China, Apple Inc is having to take India more
seriously, but investors hoping for a stock price fillip from
CEO Tim Cook's week-long Asia trip instead were given a taste of
the daunting challenges that lie ahead.
The second leg of Cook's trip, to India, the world's
third-largest smartphone market, comes at a crucial time as
Apple battles slowing growth in China, its second-biggest
market. But the challenges suggest it will be years before India
is anything close to a major earnings pillar for the U.S. tech
giant.
"With China saturating, everybody has no choice but to look
at India, and Apple's rivals have been strengthening there in
the last two years. Apple is playing catch-up," said
Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics.
While the numbers in India suggest huge potential - fewer
than two in every 10 of the country's 1.3 billion people have a
smartphone - the world's fastest growing major market operates
differently to other markets where Apple has enjoyed stellar
growth and high margins.
Apple's traditional model is to sell its phones at full
price to local telecoms carriers, which then discount them to
users in exchange for charging them for data as part of a
multi-month contract. Not so in India.
"In India, carriers in general sell virtually no phones and
it is out in retail - and retail is many, many different small
shops," Cook told analysts recently. "Because smartphones there
are low-end, primarily because of the network and the economics,
the market potential has not been as great," added Cook,
likening India to the Chinese market 7-10 years ago.
In meetings with India's two largest carriers, Bharti Airtel
and Vodafone, Cook discussed ways to work
more closely to sell iPhones, including whether a contract
pricing model could work in India. He said Apple sees
opportunities to expand in the market as operators roll out 4G
services.
"The trip was more about understanding the Indian market,
but was also about signaling to the world that Apple has arrived
in India," said Vishal Tripathi, research director at Gartner.
PRICE SENSITIVE
Another challenge for Apple is how to be a premium-end
player in a low-income market.
"In India, incomes are so low that not many customers
appreciate the full value of the Apple ecosystem, and it will
take a lot more effort for Apple to sell the Macs and iPads in
Indian stores compared to China," said Strategy Analytics'
Ukonaho.
India is a more price sensitive market than China, and
Apple's relatively expensive iPhones are out of reach to most
Indians, who on average live on less than $3.10 a day according
to World Bank data.
With per capita income of $1,570 as of 2014 and the average
smartphone selling for less than $90, a third of the global
average, India's market growth is predominantly led by cheaper
phones. High-end smartphones - costing from $300 - make up only
6 percent of the market, or just 6 million units, according to
Morgan Stanley.
Rebuffed by India's government in its plan to import and
sell used, refurbished iPhones, Apple has seen only slow growth
in a market dominated by Samsung Electronics and
Chinese brands.
That issue was not resolved in talks with Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi - which a Modi aide called "extremely
successful" - and government officials have pressed Apple to set
up manufacturing facilities in India, said officials involved in
discussions, a move that would create jobs and boost Modi's
"Make in India" initiative.
"Now it's for Apple to talk about their plans," the Modi
aide said.
Apple declined to comment on what Cook achieved on his Asia
trip.
MORE MARKETING
Apple's brand awareness ranks 10th in India, trailing
Samsung, Sony, Blackberry and some local
rivals. Almost half of respondents in a Morgan Stanley survey
said they do not know Apple.
While Apple is likely to double its share in the $400-plus
segment to 40 percent, it "has to significantly increase its
store presence, ramp up marketing, and add local content," the
brokerage said in a recent note.
A first Apple retail store in India is unlikely to open its
doors until next year at the earliest.
In internal meetings, Cook stressed how Apple wants to
increase its retail operations in India and work with re-sellers
to make its products available more widely. "We've been hiring
for India retail and distribution for the last few months, and
Tim's message was that we need to double down on that," said an
Apple official in India.
In China, where iPhone sales slumped in January-March and
some online entertainment services were suspended, Cook also had
little to cheer investors.
At meetings with Chinese officials, Cook emphasized Apple's
contributions to China's economy - creating jobs, generating
revenue and paying taxes - said people familiar with the matter.
His visit came just days after Apple announced a $1 billion
investment in a local ride-hailing app firm, a move Cook says
will help Apple better understand China.
But when he asked about the shutdown of online services and
emphasized that Apple had followed procedures in establishing
those services, he was told only that China would look into it,
the people said.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in MUMBAI and Matthew Miller in
BEIJING; Additional reporting by Rupam Nair in NEW DELHI;
Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)