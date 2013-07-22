Apple's developer website attacked, can't rule out stolen data

July 21 Apple Inc's main website for
developers remains shut after intruders tried to steal sensitive
information last week, forcing the iPhone maker to overhaul its
database and server software to prevent future breaches.
The intrusion last Thursday marked a rare cyber attack on
the U.S. company's network and comes at a time when third-party
developers are testing their apps on Apple's iOS 7 - a
smartphone and tablet platform to be launched in the fall.
Apple's developer site also houses sensitive financial
information, which is encrypted.
Apple said on Sunday that no customer information had been
compromised, but was unable to rule out the possibility that
some developers' names, mailing addresses, and email addresses
may have been accessed.
An Apple spokesman said the website that was breached was
not associated with any customer information.
It remained unclear how much, if any, data was compromised
or who the attackers were. Apple would not comment on their
identity.
"Sensitive personal information was encrypted and cannot be
accessed. However, we have not been able to rule out the
possibility that some developers' names, mailing addresses,
and/or email addresses may have been accessed," Apple told
developers on its website.
"To prevent a security threat like this from happening
again, we're completely overhauling our developer systems,
updating our server software, and rebuilding our entire
database," Apple said in a statement, adding that the developer
website will be up and running soon.
The company also told developers that their membership, if
set to expire, has been extended and all third-party apps will
remain on Apple's app store for the duration.